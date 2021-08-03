Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
PERI stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $629.31 million, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $28.32.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
