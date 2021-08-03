Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

PERI stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $629.31 million, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

