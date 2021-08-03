Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Lake Street Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

PERI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get Perion Network alerts:

NASDAQ PERI traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. 87,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,604. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a market cap of $663.46 million, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.