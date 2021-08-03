Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Perrigo has raised its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,577. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.78. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $55.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

