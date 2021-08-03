PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Shares of PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.39 ($0.04). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 220,091 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £34.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.25.

About PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

