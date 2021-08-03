Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Up 18.3% in July

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PTPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 42,298 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.