Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total value of C$234,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at C$459,575.24. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,560. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $232,491 and sold 98,501 shares valued at $634,590.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$7.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$8.94.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

