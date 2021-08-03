PFB (TSE:PFB) PT Lowered to C$32.00

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at ATB Capital to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE PFB traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.87. The company has a market cap of C$156.33 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. PFB has a 52 week low of C$11.37 and a 52 week high of C$26.99.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PFB will post 2.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

