Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,115,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after buying an additional 67,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 154,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 98,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 601,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,443,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $44.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

