Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.66

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 224183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $162,707,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

