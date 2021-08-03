Phala.Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.05 or 0.00813448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00094966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042003 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

