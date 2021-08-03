Phantasma 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $438,296.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $22.76 million and approximately $438,296.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,449.19 or 1.00004950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00031811 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000776 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012944 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,765,516 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.