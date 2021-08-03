Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Tops $0.0235 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 52.3% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $16,393.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00046169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00145007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,159.80 or 1.00214207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.89 or 0.00855852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.