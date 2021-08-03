PHI Token (PHI) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $605.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PHI Token has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00061962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.16 or 0.00808173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00092298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042294 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

