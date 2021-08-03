Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 209.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $2,075,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after acquiring an additional 320,339 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

PM traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.44. 103,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,465. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

