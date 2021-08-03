Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.82. 6,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

