Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

