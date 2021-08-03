Phoenixcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $244.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,220.52 or 1.00013562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00032057 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.30 or 0.01031789 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00333661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.00408321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00071618 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,752,062 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.