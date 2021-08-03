Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $205.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,437.13 or 0.99998309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00031415 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.26 or 0.01023117 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00341110 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.88 or 0.00405531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006283 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00070288 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,744,387 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

