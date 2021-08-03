Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.18

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $14,345.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00255414 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,609,317 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

