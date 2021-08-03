Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post sales of $46.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. Phreesia reported sales of $35.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $193.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.46 million to $194.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $232.51 million, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $238.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

In other news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $122,815.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,936,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,577 shares of company stock worth $7,247,279 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Phreesia by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Phreesia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -88.99 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

