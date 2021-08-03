Pi Financial Increases Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$4.40

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE DIV traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.86. 218,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.66. The firm has a market cap of C$347.64 million and a PE ratio of 52.00. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1693609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

