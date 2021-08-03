Pickle Finance Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for $8.80 or 0.00023024 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00813022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00095251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042186 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,593,667 coins and its circulating supply is 1,587,606 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

