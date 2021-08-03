Pigeoncoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,221.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $23,221.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005618 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

