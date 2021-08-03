Pillar Price Hits $0.0336 on Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $145,964.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00061932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.00804114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00093755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

