PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 17.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $294,000.

Shares of NYSE PML traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,177. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The company invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

