Pinkcoin Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $333.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.51 or 0.00406527 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002813 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.26 or 0.01024197 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,885,199 coins and its circulating supply is 429,624,763 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

