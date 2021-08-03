Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.51 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend by 2,650.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock traded up $11.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.