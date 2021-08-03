Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. Cowen has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cowen by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.