Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $21.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $21.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $25.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $141.10 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

BKNG opened at $2,170.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,244.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.