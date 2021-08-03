Piper Sandler Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $379.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $379.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $383.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $71,061.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $261,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $179,575,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

