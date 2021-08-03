Pirate Chain Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00008173 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $576.30 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00296716 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00139342 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00149924 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 129.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003591 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 185,021,774 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

