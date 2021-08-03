PirateCash (PIRATE) 1-Day Volume Tops $938.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $938.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,388,120 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.