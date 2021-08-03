Pirl 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $96,845.79 and $1.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirl has traded up 30.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,173.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.19 or 0.06525978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $538.94 or 0.01411823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.49 or 0.00365408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00129194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.85 or 0.00591641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00363252 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.00298444 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

