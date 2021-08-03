Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.70. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

