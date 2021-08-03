Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pitney Bowes also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 92,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,942. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.31 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

PBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

