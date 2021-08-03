PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Reaches $1.71 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.71 million and $440.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,488.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.97 or 0.01400338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00359159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00149652 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003272 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

