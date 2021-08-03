Pixelworks (PXLW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Shares of PXLW opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.