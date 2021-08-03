PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $39.70. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PJSC Tatneft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63.

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking segments. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located in Tatarstan in Russia.

