PKG Token (PKG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $203,699.39

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $203,699.39 and $4,868.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00100531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00141352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,289.27 or 0.99914198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.62 or 0.00844484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

