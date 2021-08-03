Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,209 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after acquiring an additional 640,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 171,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,744. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

