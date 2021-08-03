PlayFuel Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00061978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.00803859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00093773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042135 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

