Playgroundz (IOG) Price Tops $0.0049

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $139,051.02 and approximately $54.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00141910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,283.11 or 0.99465731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.16 or 0.00839624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

