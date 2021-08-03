Playkey Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 42.9% against the dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $116,703.45 and $97,124.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00810400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00093865 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042477 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.