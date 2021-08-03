Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised Playtech from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PYTCF opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07. Playtech has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.81.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

