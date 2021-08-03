Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.90.

PLTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Playtika has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.79.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Playtika by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $939,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

