Playtika (PLTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Playtika to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Playtika to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 91.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

