PLBY Group (PLBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PLBY Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of PLBY Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

