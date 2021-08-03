Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,600 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 697,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

NASDAQ PSTI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 183,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,827. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 79,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $303,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,818,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,039.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

