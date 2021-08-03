PlutusDeFi Market Cap Achieves $2.11 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00061932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.81 or 0.00800370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00093685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042199 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

