Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE PLYM traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $657.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

